WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 7.
The Premium Live Event will feature some of the biggest names in WWE, with Roman Reigns taking on Sami Zayn in a Champion vs. Champion clash for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.
The event will also see Liv Morgan face Chelsea Green for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will settle their rivalry in a Last Man Standing Match.
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In the tag team division, World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory will defend their titles against Penta and Je'Von Evans.
Roman Reigns, who holds the World Heavyweight Championship, will come up against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn.
The two have a history dating back to their time together in The Bloodline, making their showdown one of the most anticipated matches on the card.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Date
WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Time
For viewers in India, the show is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 7.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Venue
WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will be held at the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Live Streaming In India
WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will be available to watch live on Netflix in India.
WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Full Match Card
Men's Crown Jewel Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn
TODAY at #WWECrownJewel: @WWERomanReigns will battle @SamiZayn in a Champion vs. Champion Match! 🏆 📺 #WWECrownJewel streams LIVE at 12PM ET/9AM PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! https://t.co/jsbW3lnDFB— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026
Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green
TODAY at #WWECrownJewel: Women's World Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce battles WWE Women's Champion @ImChelseaGreen in a Champion vs. Champion Match! 🏆 📺 #WWECrownJewel streams LIVE at 12PM ET/9AM PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! https://t.co/HQ2UR4TxiZ— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026
Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
TODAY at #WWECrownJewel: @CodyRhodes and @RandyOrton battle in a Last Man Standing Match! 📺 #WWECrownJewel streams LIVE at 12PM ET/9AM PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited! https://t.co/LPsywJkKtt— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026
World Tag Team Championship: Bron Breakker and Austin Theory (c) vs. Penta and Je'Von E
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