F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 returns to Brazil for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, with drivers set to battle for pole position at the iconic Autódromo José Carlos Pace, popularly known as Interlagos.

The qualifying session will take place on Saturday, November 7, and will decide the starting order for Sunday's race.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will be one of the biggest names to watch this weekend. The Italian was crowned the 2026 Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion at the Mexico Grand Prix last week, securing his maiden title.

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Although Max Verstappen won the race in Mexico, Antonelli finished third to seal the championship.

With the title already decided, Antonelli will now look to maintain his strong form and secure another impressive result in Brazil.

He also topped the timing sheets in the second practice session on Friday, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Verstappen.

Meanwhile, George Russell, Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be among the drivers looking to challenge for pole position. Brazilian fans will also have a home driver to cheer for, with Rafael Camara making his Formula 1 debut for Haas at Interlagos.

Qualifying is particularly important at the Brazilian circuit, where the drivers will be looking to secure the best possible grid position ahead of Sunday's 71-lap race.

F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying: Date

The qualifying session for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix will take place on Saturday, November 7.

F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying: Time

For viewers in India, qualifying will begin at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Saturday, November 7.

F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying: Venue

The qualifying session will take place at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos, in São Paulo, Brazil.

The circuit is 4.309 kilometres long and the Grand Prix will be held over 71 laps.

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F1 Brazilian GP Qualifying: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the 2026 Brazilian GP qualifying session live on the FanCode app and website. F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium are also available through FanCode.

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