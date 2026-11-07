RBI Consolidates Cybersecurity Rules, Prescribes New Safeguards For Non-Bank Payment Firms

Non-bank payment system operators will have just six hours to report cyberattacks, critical infrastructure outages, internal fraud and settlement delays to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under a new cybersecurity framework.

The central bank has also introduced a 12-hour cooling period for online transactions after customers change the mobile number or email ID linked to their payment instruments.

The requirements form part of a consolidated Master Direction dated November 5, 2026, covering cyber resilience and digital payment security controls for non-bank payment system operators (PSOs).

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RBI has combined its earlier instructions on cybersecurity controls for third-party ATM switch application service providers and system audits of payment systems into a single regulatory framework.

The directions cover all authorised non-bank PSOs, including payment aggregators, prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers, card networks, non-bank ATM networks and white-label ATM operators.

Large and medium operators must comply from the date the directions are published on RBI's website. Small non-bank PSOs have until April 1, 2028, to meet the requirements.

Six-Hour Reporting Deadline And Mobile Payment Safeguards

The six-hour reporting window places a tighter timeline on operators to identify, assess and escalate serious disruptions. They must also report cybersecurity incidents to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

The RBI has separately focused on risks associated with mobile payments. Operators must introduce device binding, automatically end inactive sessions and detect or block remote-access applications while payment services are in use.

Customers will also receive an additional safeguard when they update their registered mobile number or email ID. Operators must enforce a minimum 12-hour cooling period before allowing online transactions linked to the payment instrument.

Fraud monitoring requirements will also become more demanding. Operators must implement multi-factor authentication for electronic transactions and establish real-time or near-real-time systems to detect suspicious activity.

They must maintain round-the-clock facilities to handle customer complaints involving unauthorised transactions and preserve audit logs for at least five years.

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Board-Level Oversight And Disaster Recovery Requirements

Beyond transaction security, the framework places responsibility for cybersecurity oversight at the board level. Operators must have board-approved information security policies, conduct regular risk assessments and maintain a Cyber Crisis Management Plan.

A board-level committee responsible for technology risks must meet at least once every quarter. A senior executive with cybersecurity expertise will oversee implementation of the security framework.

The RBI has also prescribed stricter business continuity arrangements. Operators must maintain disaster recovery facilities in a different seismic zone from their primary data centres and conduct recovery drills at least twice a year.

They must work towards achieving near-zero Recovery Point Objectives, which measure the amount of data that could be lost following a disruption.

Annual system audit reports must be submitted within two months of the financial year-end. Operators must also address open audit observations within specified timelines, with corrective action periods capped at three months.

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