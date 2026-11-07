Toyota Innova Crysta Limo Edition Launched At Rs 19.95 Lakh For Fleet Buyers

Toyota has a new version of the Innova Crysta on sale, though it isn't one most private buyers can walk into a showroom and pick up. The Innova Crysta Limo Edition, priced from Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), is reserved for fleet customers.

It's based on the GX-SLF grade, Toyota's fleet-spec version of the entry-level GX, and comes with either seven or eight seats. The launch comes with the Innova Crysta expected to go off sale around March 2027.

Price

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The 7-seater costs Rs 19.95 lakh and the 8-seater Rs 19.99 lakh, both ex-showroom. The name may suggest something more upmarket, but on price, it sits level with the regular Innova Crysta GX, whose 7- and 8-seat versions are also listed at Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh. Choosing the Platinum White Pearl paint on the regular GX takes those prices to Rs 20.09 lakh and Rs 20.13 lakh.

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On the road, the GX costs between Rs 24.21 lakh and Rs 24.63 lakh in Mumbai, and Rs 23.89 lakh to Rs 24.10 lakh in Delhi. The wider Innova Crysta range goes up to Rs 26.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

Looks

Don't expect anything different on the outside. Toyota hasn't listed any design changes, so the Limo Edition carries the GX's styling: halogen headlamps, a black grille with silver horizontal slats and ‘Crysta' lettering low on the front bumper. It sits on silver-finished 16-inch alloys.

Cabin and Safety

The two versions differ in the second row. Pick the 7-seater and you get a pair of captain seats; the 8-seater swaps them for a bench.

Equipment follows the GX, so it's kept simple. Seats are trimmed in fabric, the driver's seat is height-adjustable and a touchscreen offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The AC is manual, but all three rows get vents, and there are two 12V sockets.

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For safety, there's vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist and multiple airbags.

Engine and Warranty

Under the hood, nothing has changed. The Limo Edition runs the same 2.4-litre turbo-diesel as the standard Innova Crysta, producing 150hp and 343Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual. Toyota claims it can return up to 15kpl.

The standard warranty covers 3 years or 1,00,000km and can be stretched to 5 years or 2,20,000km.

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