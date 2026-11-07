Kristen Bell, Adam Brody-starrer 'Nobody Wants This' Gets Renewed For Fourth Season By Netflix

Nobody Wants This is set to return with another chapter, keeping its central romance and its much-loved characters at the heart of the story.

Nobody Wants This Season 4 Announced

Netflix has renewed the romantic comedy series for a fourth season, with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody returning as Joanne and Noah. Bell also shared a video update about the renewal on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the announcement.

According to PTI, the series was created by Erin Foster, who also serves as showrunner alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. The renewal follows the release of Season 3 in October; the latest season recorded the biggest opening weekend for a returning scripted Netflix comedy in 2026. It also debuted at No. 2 on Netflix's English-language TV rankings.

The series centres on Joanne, an outspoken and agnostic podcaster, and Noah, a newly single traditional rabbi, whose unexpected romance drives the story.

The cast also includes Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Tovah Feldshuh, Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman and Sherry Cola, among others.

Reacting to the renewal, Foster, Konner and Kaplan said, “We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favourite television show, which coincidentally is the one we run.”

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Nobody Wants This Season 4: What To Expect

The new season will continue after Joanne and Noah's surprise wedding on a Malibu beach. Joanne completed her conversion to Judaism through a planned mikvah ceremony before they got married, but their marriage remains unknown to several people around them.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner told Netflix's Tudum, “They're married in the eyes of God, but not in the eyes of anyone else yet.”

She added, “There are a lot of people who are going to find out that Noah and Joanne are married when we come back.”

Further plot details have not been revealed. Season 4 will be filmed in Los Angeles, the home city of the series.

Netflix's US vice president of comedy series Tracey Pakosta said, “Great love stories never go out of style, and Nobody Wants This has become a true cultural phenomenon.”

Nobody Wants This Season 4 Release Date

Netflix has not announced the premiere date for the upcoming season yet. The first season premiered in 2024 with 10 episodes and remained on the platform's global Top 10 English-language TV chart for weeks.

Season 2 arrived in 2025 with 10 episodes. It opened with 8.6 million views in its first four days and reached No. 1 on Netflix.

Season 3 also had 10 episodes and recorded more than 6.2 million views in its first four days.

The series is produced by 20th Television along with Fatigue Sisters Productions, Double Wide Productions, Levitan Productions, Mr D Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dunshire Productions, Jenni Konner and BEK Industries.

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