BMC's Big Diwali Gift: Rs 33,000 Bonus For Staff; Who Qualifies And What To Know

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees will receive a Diwali ex-gratia payment of Rs 33,000, Mayor Ritu Tawde announced on Wednesday after a meeting with civic leaders and union representatives.

The payment will benefit 93,509 people and is Rs 2,000 higher than last year's bonus of Rs 31,000. It is also Rs 1,000 more than the amount displayed in the civic body's SAP payment system on Tuesday.

When Will The BMC Diwali Bonus Be Paid?

The ex-gratia payment will be disbursed along with the October salary on November 2, according to the announcement. The payout comes ahead of Diwali on November 8.

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Union leader Shashank Rao told PTI that the Rs 33,000 payment was agreed upon at a meeting of all group leaders at the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai.

Who Will Receive The Payment?

According to the civic body, the beneficiaries include municipal officers and employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of BMC-run schools, community health volunteers, and balwadi teachers and helpers.

The 93,509 beneficiaries comprise:

88,756 officers and employees across categories, including regular payroll staff and employees of aided and unaided schools.

2,393 community health volunteers.

2,360 balwadi teachers and helpers.

Community health volunteers and balwadi staff will receive the payment as a ‘Bhaubeej' gift.

Why Did The Bonus Announcement Trigger A Dispute?

The announcement followed objections over the Rs 32,000 amount that appeared in the BMC's SAP payment system on Tuesday. Political and union leaders alleged that the administration, headed by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, had updated the amount before the Mayor's scheduled meeting without informing her. They said this departed from the established practice of allowing the Mayor to announce the Diwali ex-gratia payment.

Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi told PTI that he objected to the administration's handling of the matter and suggested moving a breach of privilege motion.

A union leader said Tawde reprimanded civic officials during the meeting and ensured the amount was increased to Rs 33,000 before announcing it. The same union leader said the administration maintained that it had made no bonus announcement and that the Rs 32,000 figure appeared during payment-related testing.

Some employees said they could see the amount in the system on Tuesday but could no longer access their salary details on Wednesday.

What Did The Mayor Say About The Increase?

Asked about the increase against the backdrop of retail and food inflation, Tawde said the bonus had been raised by Rs 2,000 after taking into account Maharashtra's drought situation and Mumbai's ongoing infrastructure projects.

The state government has declared drought in 304 talukas across 32 districts following deficient rainfall. Leaders at the meeting estimated that the additional Rs 1,000 per beneficiary could increase BMC's expenditure by around Rs 9 crore. The civic body has a budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore for the 2026-27 financial year.

(with PTI inputs)

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