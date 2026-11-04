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No Sweets, No Hampers: Delhi Company Gifts iPhone 16 To Employees For Diwali; Internet Says 'Where To Apply?'

A Rohini-based company placed iPhone 16 handsets, tied with ribbons, on its employees' desks as a Diwali gift. The video has gone viral, with users joking about job openings and missing soan papdi.

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No Sweets, No Hampers: Delhi Company Gifts iPhone 16 To Employees For Diwali; Internet Says 'Where To Apply?'
Delhi company gifts iPhone 16 to employees for Diwali, video goes viral.
Photo Source: @financersaab2.0/Instagram
  • A Delhi firm gifted iPhone 16 smartphones to staff for Diwali, sparking viral interest
  • A video showed rows of iPhones with ribbons on office desks, shared by Financersaab
  • Some viewers doubted the video's authenticity, suspecting AI, but the company denied it
What kind of business does Financersaab actually run?

Many office Diwali gifts come in a box of sweets. At one Delhi company this year, they came with an Apple logo. A firm based in Rohini, New Delhi, handed out iPhone 16 smartphones to its staff for Diwali, and a video of the surprise has taken off on Instagram.

The company, which posts as Financersaab (@financersaab2.0), put out the 15-second clip on its official account. Rows of computers sit on the desks, and in front of each is a new phone with a ribbon around it, in shades of white, green, blue and black. The video ends with several women employees beaming over their gifts.

“No competition. Aapko kya mila? (What did you get?)” the company wrote in the caption.

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‘Is This AI?'

A few viewers weren't convinced. Comments questioned whether the clip was real, and some claimed it looked AI-made.

The company wasn't having it. It laughed at one such remark, told the person to take another look at the video and made it clear that nothing in it was AI-generated.

‘Any Vacancies?'

Many of the reactions mixed praise with a touch of envy. One user asked, half-joking, whether the company was hiring. Another said Instagram might be best avoided this Diwali, if only to stop the jealousy from setting in.

Others took the jokes further. One comment claimed, in jest, that the iPhones were only for the women, and the men had walked away with gold coins. Another user said their own office hadn't managed so much as a box of soan papdi.

A Step Up From the Usual

The gift stood out because Diwali presents at workplaces are often far more modest, from mithai to hampers or practical items for daily use.

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