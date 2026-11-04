'Kahin Nahin Jayenge Modi’: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Sings Song | Viral Video

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has drawn attention on social media after a video posted on his X account showed him singing "Kahin Nahin Jayenge Modi" (Modi will not go anywehre), a political song expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video, shared by the minister from Bikaner, Rajasthan, features him singing alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers amid a political row between BJP and Congress over remarks made by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The song asserts that Modi will remain in power while those who have lost their political credibility will eventually leave. In a separate development, Meghwal reportedly completed the recording of a version of the song at the Akashvani Centre in Bikaner on Tuesday.

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The video shows Meghwal leading BJP workers in singing the song and playing the harmonium, which repeatedly declares that the Prime Minister is not going anywhere. The lyrics roughly translate to "Modi is not going anywhere. Those who have lost their credibility are the ones who will leave."

PTI reported that Meghwal encouraged those present at the gathering to sing along with him. The song was reportedly written by Sultan Ji Baid, a BJP worker associated with the party's Gangashahar unit in Bikaner. Baid is a BJP leader and poet from Rajasthan's Bikaner district and he wrote the song as a response to the political controversy surrounding Kharge's remarks about the Prime Minister.

Meghwal sang Baid's composition alongside BJP workers in Bikaner on October 31. The minister's participation brought the song into the spotlight, with videos of the performance increasingly going viral on social media.

Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks

Kharge was reportedly attending an event in Patna, Bihar, marking the 139th birth anniversary of the state's first chief minister Shri Krishna Singh. During the programme, Kharge criticised the BJP-led government, discussing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

An audience member reportedly remarked that Modi would not leave power unless there was a rebellion. Responding to the interruption, Kharge said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." The remark triggered a political confrontation, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress leader of making an inappropriate personal reference to the Prime Minister's late father.

The BJP subsequently used social media posts, videos and songs to reinforce its support for Modi. The "Kahin nahin jayenge Modi" song became part of that response.

Arjun Ram Meghwal's New Version

NDTV Rajasthan reported on Tuesday that Meghwal had completed the final recording of a new version of "Kahin nahi jayenge Modi" at the Akashvani Centre in Bikaner. The report described Meghwal as the singer, lyricist and composer of this version, with local artists assisting in the recording.

The development brought attention to the Union Minister's musical interests as well as his unwavering support for the Prime Minister, with the song becoming a topic of discussion amid the ongoing political exchange between the BJP and Congress.

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