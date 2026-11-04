Meesaya Murukku 2 OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's Film?

Tamil cinema has another musical drama lined up for audiences this Deepavali as Meesaya Murukku 2 brings together music, romance and family relationships through a story that moves between two timelines.

Meesaya Murukku 2 Story

The film follows Jeeva, a young and talented gaana singer who wants to take the music he grew up with to a wider audience without losing its identity.

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The story begins in Mylapore in 1979 with Dass, a gaana singer who wants to challenge the perception that his community is associated with violence. He dreams of using music to spread "sindhanaiyum sandhoshamum" (thought and happiness) and becoming a mainstream artiste. However, the social restrictions of the time make it difficult for him to follow his ambitions.

The narrative then moves to 2026, where Jeeva gradually discovers more about his family's past. He comes to know about his grandfather Dass and his father Siva, whose musical ambitions were affected by the challenges they faced in life. The film connects their experiences while showing how their dreams were shaped by different circumstances.

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Romance And Family Conflict

Jeeva's journey also includes his relationship with Laila, a dance teacher. Things become complicated when a producer's son takes an interest in her, adding another challenge to Jeeva's life.

His close friend Harshath remains by his side as he tries to find his place in the music world. At the same time, Jeeva gets a better understanding of his family's past and the experiences that shaped their musical ambitions.

Cast Of Meesaya Murukku 2

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Meesaya Murukku 2 will begin streaming on SonyLIV on November 6, 2026. The film originally released in theatres on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

The SonyLIV release will include the original Tamil version along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The platform announced the OTT premiere with a “vibe full Diwali” message on social media.

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