Vision Quest Season 1 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Vision Quest Season 1 is heading towards its finale, with the upcoming penultimate episode set to bring several character conflicts to a critical point.

What Happened In Episode 6?

In Episode 6, titled Deadlock, Vision finds himself in Madripoor while dealing with a dangerous situation involving Tommy Shepherd. At the same time, Ultron discovers the potential of Jocasta's technology, opening up a new threat that could have serious consequences.

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The episode also explores the difficult choices faced by the characters. Vision remains determined to protect Tommy, while the events reveal deeper tensions, buried secrets and strained relationships. The story also highlights the importance of emotional connections over material security.

What To Expect From Episode 7?

Titled Immolation, Episode 7 is expected to take the story forward with new challenges and unexpected twists.

Jocasta is expected to face a dangerous encounter with Ultron, who begins to understand her memories and learn more about her plans and technology. Thomas is also caught in a difficult situation involving Paladin, who has placed a bomb inside his arm. This puts Thomas in a dangerous position as he tries to find a way out.

Meanwhile, Vision and Lisa head towards their meeting point with Paladin. Their journey is expected to bring past conflicts back into focus, with the episode set to feature several unexpected twists.

The title Immolation refers to destruction by fire, often associated with sacrifice. It has also led to speculation about a possible connection to the original Human Torch from Marvel Comics, whose body was later linked to Vision in the comics. However, this remains a theory, and the actual significance of the title is yet to be revealed.

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Cast And Crew

Paul Bettany leads the series as Vision. The cast also includes Orla Brady as Friday, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepherd, Lauren Morais as Lisa Molinari and James Spader as Ultron.

Todd Stashwick plays Paladin, while Emily Hampshire appears as E.D.I.T.H. Other cast members include James D'Arcy, Polly Frame, Diane Morgan, Jamie Pouw, Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Terry Matalas directs the episode and shares writing credits with Matthew Okumura.

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When, Where To Watch Vision Quest Episode 7?

Vision Quest Season 1 Episode 7, titled Immolation, is scheduled to stream from 7:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday on JioHotstar in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Season 1 consists of eight episodes.

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