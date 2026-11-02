Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Meesaya Murukku 2 To I'm Game — Here's What To Watch

This week OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and shows across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. From musical comedy to romance and action thriller, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

SonyLIV, Zee5, JioHotstar and Sun NXT are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch.

Meesaya Murukku 2 (SonyLIV)

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Hiphop Tamizha Adhi reprises his starring role in the sequel to the 2017 Tamil musical comedy Meesaya Murukku. The film follows Jeeva, an aspiring musician whose personal life becomes complicated when a powerful film producer's son develops an interest in his partner, Laila. The ensuing conflict leads Jeeva to uncover his family's buried musical history, with Adhi playing multiple roles across different generations.

Streaming from November 6.

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil (ZEE5)

Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani star in this Tamil romantic drama directed by Sasi. Skipping a traditional theatrical release, the long-delayed film makes its digital debut. The story follows a young couple navigating a relationship challenged by contrasting family expectations and everyday struggles. It explores the emotional challenges and personal sacrifices involved in keeping their relationship intact.

Streaming from November 6.

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I'm Game (JioHotstar)

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is an action thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan in a lead role. Dulquer Salmaan plays a fearless gambler whose confidence in chance repeatedly draws him into situations where the stakes go beyond money.

The movie also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari.

Streaming from November 6.

Anakapalli (Sun NXT)

The Telugu romantic drama directed by Khagesh Tammineni stars Vikram Sahidev and Sandhya Vasishta in lead roles.

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh, Anakapalli is a film about the lead pair's love story set against the backdrop of village life, until the arrival of a character played by Tarak Ponnappa disrupts the existing peace.

Streaming from November 3.

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