Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Rises 33%, Shareholders To Get Dividend By Nov 20

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.'s net profit saw a net profit up 33% to Rs 1,126 crore as per its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company saw a profit of Rs 848 crore for the same period in the previous financial year.

The firm declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. The record date to payout the divivdend amount to the eligible shareholders is Nov. 11. The amount will be disbursed on or before Nov. 20, 2026.

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The revenue rose 24% to Rs 10,263 crore, compared to Rs 8,286 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 28.5% to Rs 2,156 crore, compared to Rs 1,678 crore in the preceding fiscal. Its Ebitda margin widened to 21% from 20.3% in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 32.7% At Rs 1,126 crore Vs Rs 848 crore

Revenue Up 23.9% At Rs 10,263 crore Vs Rs 8,286 crore

Ebitda Up 28.5% At Rs 2,156 crore Vs Rs 1,678 crore

Ebitda Margin At 21% Vs 20.3% YoY

To Pay Interim Dividend Of Rs 7/Share

Aurobindo Pharma Share Price Movement

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. saw a 0.062% uptick to settle at Rs 1,705 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.63% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 1,698.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,694.50. During today's trading session, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,691.00 to Rs 1,724.60.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 1,106.00 and a high of Rs 1,740.00. On the performance front, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. share price is up 48.38% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is Rs 65,380.84 crore, with a P/E ratio of 27.16.

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