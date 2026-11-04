Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit To Touch 52-Week High; Should You Buy?

Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price hit 10% upper circuit in early trade on Wednesday, after the company reported its Q2 results. The pharma stock rallied as much as 10% to reach a fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,180.80 apiece on the BSE.

With today's gains Emcure Pharmaceuticals shares extended rally to the fourth consecutive trading session.

The company reported its earnings for the September quarter on November 3, with double-digit revenue growth and operating profit.

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Emcure Pharmaceuticals' net profit in Q2FY27 rose 29.31% to Rs 325.06 crore from Rs 251.37 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,820 crore.

EBITDA in September quarter increased 23.5% to Rs 587.3 crore, while margin remained flat at 21%.

Emcure Pharma Q2 results were broadly in line with the Street estimates.

Brokerage firm Elara Securities raised its FY27E-FY29E core EPS estimates by 5-9%. It noted that the company's organic growth in the domestic business improved to 11% YoY. International business delivered strong growth as well. Canada and Europe businesses were up 15% and 25% respectively in constant currency. RoW business grew 41% YoY.

Emcure's management raised its FY27 growth guidance to ~20% from mid-teens and indicated that it will achieve the upper end of its 70-100 bps margin expansion guidance.

Elara Securities maintained its ‘Accumulate' rating on Emcure Pharma shares and raised target price to Rs 2,158, which is 24.5x FY29E core P/E plus cash per share.

Slowdown in domestic growth, increased competition in key international products and regulatory issues at manufacturing sites are key risks, it said.

At 9:45 AM, Emcure Pharmaceuticals share price was trading 7.70% higher at Rs 2,135.30 apiece on the BSE.

(More to come)

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