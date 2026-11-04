Fractal Analytics' Stock Soars More Than 11% After Q2 Zooms Over 2X

Fractal Analytics Ltd.'s share price soared as high as 11.2% in trade on Wednesday after the company's net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 more than doubled.

The Global enterprise AI and business management consultancy firm's stock touched a high of Rs 815 apiece on the NSE, and traded near day's high as of 9:45 a.m.

Fractal Analytics Q2FY27

Fractal Analytics reported a sharp rise in earnings for the second quarter, with consolidated net profit more than doubling year-on-year, supported by strong operating performance and margin expansion.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company's net profit stood at Rs 81.2 crore in the quarter, compared with Rs 34.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 19.8% to Rs 957 crore from Rs 799 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance was stronger than revenue growth, with EBITDA increasing 54.9% year-on-year to Rs 150 crore from Rs 96.9 crore. As a result, the company's EBITDA margin expanded to 15.7% from 12.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Alongside the earnings announcement, Fractal Analytics said its board has approved the winding up of step-down subsidiary Analytics Vidhya Inc.

The decision comes as the company looks to streamline its corporate structure. No additional financial details regarding the winding-up process were immediately disclosed.

Share Price History

The stock has fallen 8.8% year-to-date.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.