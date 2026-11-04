AIA Engineering Shares Fall Over 3% After Q2 Profit Declines 10%

AIA Engineering shares declined nearly 4% on Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the company reported a 10% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

At around 9:38 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 3,265 apiece on the NSE, down 3.67% from its previous close at Rs 3,389.7.

Investors are assessing the company's operating performance, particularly its ability to improve margins and translate revenue growth into higher profitability, in the coming quarters.

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AIA Engineering Q2 Results

The company's consolidated net profit declined to Rs 250 crore in the September quarter from Rs 277 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to the regulatory filing.

Revenue, however, increased 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,113 crore from Rs 1,048 crore.

Operating performance also remained under pressure, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation falling 4.7% to Rs 283 crore from Rs 297 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin contracted to 25.4% from 28.3%, a decline of 290 basis points.

AIA Engineering's quarterly performance reflected a divergence between revenue growth and profitability. While the company recorded an increase in revenue, lower Ebitda and a contraction in margins weighed on its operating performance.

The 10% decline in net profit also points to weaker bottom-line performance compared with the corresponding quarter last year.

AIA Engineering Stock Price Performance

The engineering stock has been under pressure through this calendar year. In 2026 so far, the stock tumbled around 17.3%, while in the past month itself, it declined close to 13%.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 26.62 times, with a market cap of Rs 30,938.5 crore.

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