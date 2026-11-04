Dhanteras Jewellery Offers: 20% Off On Making Charges Or Free Gold Coin? Which Is A Better Deal?

Dhanteras offers are flooding the market as jewellers try to attract customers with exciting deals. Many Indian families consider this an auspicious time to buy gold. As a result, Dhanteras becomes one of the busiest periods for jewellery shopping.

ALSO READ: Investing Rs 25,000 In Gold Every Diwali: Its Value In 10, 15, 25 Years

From discounts on making charges to free silver items, gold coins and other gifts, many offers are available in the market. People compare prices, check discounts and look for the best deal before making a purchase.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Imagine buying gold and getting a 20% discount on making charges or a free gold coin. Which one might benefit you more? This answer depends on the jewellery price, making charges and the value of the free gold coin.

20% Off On Making Charge

Making charges is an additional cost that jewellers add to the price of gold jewellery for crafting the piece. These charges usually range from 5% to 20% or even higher, depending on the design. A 20% discount on making charges can help buyers save money on their gold jewellery purchase. Since these charges add to the final bill, the offer can be especially useful for those buying heavy or expensive jewellery.

Example:

Suppose you buy gold jewellery worth Rs 1,00,000 and the jeweller charges 15% making charges.

Gold jewellery price: Rs 1,00,000

Making charges (15%): Rs 15,000

20% discount on making charges: Rs 3,000

Making charges after discount: Rs 12,000

Total savings: Rs 3,000

Note: This price of jewellery is before GST.

Free Gold Coin:

Many jewellers also offer free gold coins on Dhanteras. The weight of the coin can vary by purchase amount. However, given a significant hike in gold prices recently, typical gifts include 0.5 to 1 gram coins.

Price of 1 gram coin: Rs 13,500 (24-karat)

If your jeweller gives you 0.5 to 1 gram free gold coin, your gift can be worth between Rs 5,000 to Rs 13,000.

Usually, when you buy a gold coin, you need to pay 3% GST on the purchase value. With a gold coin gift, you might be able to avoid this charge. Moreover, the value of gold can appreciate over time. This means your gold coin gift can rise in value over the years.

ALSO READ: Gold Is 20% Off Its Peak This Dhanteras, But Jewellery Stocks Know Something Buyers Don't

Before choosing between the two offers, you should compare the possible savings and check which deal gives you better value. Also consider whether you prefer an immediate discount on your purchase or are happy to hold gold for its long-term value.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.