Micron, AMD, SanDisk, Nvidia Crack Up To 10% At Open. Why Wall Street Cheer Eluded Chip Stocks

AI stocks took a hit on Wednesday, Nov 4, with chipmakers, data centre operators and other technology stocks falling after Democrats scored sweeping victories in the US midterm elections. All eyes are now on whether the party's gains could translate into tighter restrictions on data centre construction, which is a key driver of the AI investment boom.
Several chip stocks, including Micron, AMD, SanDisk and Nvidia, came under pressure at market open, with losses reaching as much as 10%. SanDisk fell to an intraday low of $1,059, down around 9.5% from its previous close, before paring much of its decline. However, it is still trading in the red.
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The AI stocks are under pressure as Democrats won the majority in both House and Senate, including the Texas governor's race. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Hinojosa has pledged an immediate moratorium on data centre construction in Texas.
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