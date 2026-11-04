Big Update For Teachers Eyeing Govt Jobs: NCTE Plans To Change Eligibility Tests Criteria

Aspiring teachers pursuing the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme could soon have a clear path for government school teaching jobs, with the National Council for Teacher Education by changing the eligibility framework for recruitment of teachers in government schools.

The NCTE, which is the regulatory body has formed two expert committees to examine existing teacher recruitment qualifications and rules governing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test and State Teacher Eligibility Tests. The move could recognise ITEP graduates within the recruitment system before the programme's first batch enters the job market next year.

This will address a regulatory gap that emerged after the ITEP was introduced under the National Education Policy in 2020. While the programme is recognised by NCTE as a professional teacher education qualification, existing recruitment regulations and Teacher Eligibility Test guidelines do not include the degree among accepted eligibility pathways.

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Multiple reports mention that the NCTE constituted the first committee on October 8, 2026, under the leadership of former IAS officer Professor Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi. The 12-member panel has been tasked with examining regulations governing minimum qualifications for schoolteacher recruitment and preparing amendments to recognise ITEP graduates.

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The committee has been tasked with submitting a draft proposal to the NCTE chairperson within 30 days sine it was formed. Its recommendations are expected to address how the integrated qualification can be incorporated into the existing recruitment framework.

A separate 10-member committee, established on October 12 and headed by retired Delhi University professor Chand Kiran Saluja will review the eligibility guidelines and was scheduled to submit its proposed amendments by October 31.

The committee members include representatives from major educational institutions and government bodies, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and the Union Ministry of Education.

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