Poland Shooting: 5 Dead, Dozen Injured As Gunman Opens Fire In Krakow's Main Square

A shooting in the historic centre of Poland's Krakow on Saturday left five people dead and around a dozen others injured after a gunman allegedly opened fire on people in the city's busy Main Market Square, according to police.

AFP reported that the suspect was shot by police officers during an attempt to apprehend him and was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Authorities have not yet disclosed his identity or established a possible motive behind the attack.

According to a spokesperson for Krakow police, the assailant drove a car into the city's main square before opening fire at random people with a rifle. The incident triggered a major emergency response, with police, ambulance and fire department personnel rushing to the area.

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AFP citing police spokesperson said that the suspect was dressed in military-style clothing. Officers used their firearms while attempting to arrest him, but the man reportedly returned fire. Two police officers were among those injured in the exchange, the spokesperson said.

The Lesser Poland regional police service confirmed that officers were among the injured and said investigations were underway to establish the full circumstances of the shooting.

According to BBC, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged the incident in a post on X, describing it as tragic. He said he was receiving regular updates from the Interior Minister as authorities investigated the attack.

Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek also confirmed that prosecutors, police and other emergency services were working at the scene. He said the authorities would ensure that the perpetrator was held fully accountable and faced severe punishment.

According to the report, President Karol Nawrocki said he was deeply concerned by reports of the shooting and expressed solidarity with the victims, injured people and their families. He added that he remained in contact with the relevant authorities and expected a complete account of what had happened.

The president also said the head of Poland's National Security Bureau was travelling to Krakow, stressing that the safety of citizens remained the government's top priority.

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BBC reported that US Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose described the incident as a horrific mass shooting, saying the attack had shattered the peace of the historic city. He expressed solidarity with Poland and the families of those killed.

Shootings remain relatively uncommon in Poland, a member of both the European Union and NATO. The country has, however, remained on heightened alert amid security concerns, including warnings from Warsaw about alleged Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare activities. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such accusations.

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