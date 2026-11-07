"Nerves" Ahead Of SOTY Release, Shanaya Kapoor Finds Peace In Watching Murder Documentaries At 2 AM 

Student of the Year is more than just a film franchise for Bollywood fans. For many, it is tied to memories of seeing Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra make their debuts in 2012. The franchise later returned with Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff, and now a new generation is ready to take the story forward.

This time, Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into the universe with Student of the Year: After Dark, which will release on November 13.

As the premiere draws closer, Shanaya has admitted that the excitement has also brought plenty of nerves, so much so that she has barely been sleeping.

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Speaking about the upcoming series, Shanaya revealed that she is experiencing a different kind of nervousness this time around.

“Of course, it's excitement, but there is a lot of nervousness for me,” she said. “This is one project where, for the first time, I am not sleeping at all. I have my fingers crossed and I am really hoping for the best, which I do for all my projects. But this, there is more,” Shanaya told Hindustan Times.

Talking about the pressure that comes with leading such a celebrated franchise like SOTY, Shanaya said, “It's a responsibility that we are all carrying. We have a responsibility because Karan sir has allowed us to carry forward his baby. For me, more than pressure, it was just being aware that we are carrying something special forward. We are making it our own by giving it a voice for our generation, Gen Z,” she says.

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‘My Sense Of Peace Is Watching A Murder Documentary At 2 AM'

Shanaya also revealed that she is a huge fan of survival thrillers, horror films and murder mysteries.

“My sense of peace is watching a murder documentary at 2 AM. That gives me calmness,” she said.

Shanaya also admitted that she never expected filmmakers to give her an opportunity to explore the thriller genre.

She, who recently appeared in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, added, “I am happy my directors are pushing me to the limit. They are giving me a chance to explore what I honestly didn't think I could do.”

Alongside Shanaya, Student of the Year: After Dark also features Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Adi Malik and Deeya Damini, Sheeba Chaddha and Harsh Chhaya.

The show is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya.

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