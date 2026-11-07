Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Nitesh Tiwari’s Epic Shows No Signs Of Slowing

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is into its third day at the box office, with the mythological epic continuing to draw audiences to theatres. The latest collection update shows how the film is performing so far.

Box Office Day 3

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana has recorded a running estimate of Rs 42.57 crore net on Day 3 in India from 16,311 shows.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version led the day's earnings with Rs 32.88 crore from 13,964 shows, followed by Kannada with Rs 4.57 crore from 693 shows.

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The Telugu version added Rs 3.48 crore from 1,160 shows, while Tamil contributed Rs 1.64 crore from 494 shows.

With the latest Day 3 figures, Ramayana has crossed the Rs 150 crore India net mark, taking its three-day total to Rs 155.47 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 185.03 crore so far. The Day 3 figures are still being updated.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, recording 36% occupancy across 25,200 shows. On Day 2, the film collected Rs 48.05 crore from 23,316 shows, with an occupancy of 28.9%. Day 3 saw the film earn a running estimate of Rs 42.57 crore from 16,311 shows, with 35.8% occupancy, the report stated.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The runtime of the version in India is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while internationally it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which has a bit shorter runtime of 167 minutes. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027. Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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