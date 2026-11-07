Karan Johar Thanks The Universe For Roohi And Yash In His Diwali Post

Karan Johar made his Diwali celebrations special by sharing a family photo with his children, Roohi and Yash. The director continued his yearly tradition of posting a special note and pictures. This time, Karan thanked the universe for bringing his two children into his life.

He also spoke about the value of his mother's blessings as he manages the joys and challenges of raising his children. Along with his emotional note, Karan shared sweet pictures of the three of them dressed in traditional clothes, designed by Manish Malhotra.

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In the photos shared on Instagram, Karan Johar and his daughter Roohi wore matching red outfits, while Yash looked smart in a white kurta pyjama paired with a yellow jacket.

In the caption, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director wrote, “My heart, my world, my blessing. Shukrana to the universe for completing me with Roohi and Yash. We are blessed to have our mother's blessings. Happy Diwali to all of you from us.”

Karan Johar's Diwali post comes at a time when he spoke about his worries for Roohi and Yash joining the film industry in the future. In the last episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, he shared that he is concerned about the pressure and challenges his children might face if they choose to become part of the film world.

The filmmaker said, “It's not an easy place. It's tough. I am almost dissuading my children from the business. And everybody says, ‘Why are you doing that? Why are you doing that? I am like, look, I will be too old to protect them at that time.”

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Kareena Kapoor shared a different view and said that giving them too much protection may stop them from learning and handling challenges. She explained that parents should allow children to make their own choices, face difficulties and learn from their experiences instead of trying to protect them from every problem.

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father, Yash Johar, while his daughter's name is a mix of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

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