Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat May Disrupt Schedules Of 13 Trains, Affect 15,000 Passengers

The proposed Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express could bring a new direct rail connection between Karnataka and Goa, but existing passengers may have to adjust to significant timetable changes. Around 13 trains operating along the Western Ghats corridor could be affected, potentially disrupting travel for nearly 15,000 regular passengers.

According to a Times of India report, the proposed Yeshwantpur-Madgaon service is likely to get priority on the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section. The railway section passes through difficult Western Ghats terrain, where limited track capacity makes train scheduling particularly challenging.

The proposed Vande Bharat is expected to carry around 1,100 passengers. Accommodating the service could require railway authorities to regulate existing trains, revise departure schedules and allow additional running time on certain routes.

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The changes could particularly affect passengers travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Gomteshwara Express is among the services facing a possible schedule revision.

The train currently reaches Yeshwantpur at 4:30 pm. Under the proposed timetable, it would depart Mangaluru at 11:40 am and reach Bengaluru at 1:15 pm. This would significantly change its arrival time, affecting passengers who rely on the service for an afternoon arrival in the city.

The train's vistadome coach is another reason passengers choose this service. Its large viewing windows offer panoramic views of the Western Ghats, particularly during daylight travel. A revised schedule could change that experience for passengers travelling through the scenic stretch.

The 22679 Yeshwantpur-Hassan Superfast Express could also face changes. It is expected to operate at an average speed of below 55 kmph in both directions, potentially increasing journey times. Other trains running along the corridor could experience delays of 10 to 25 minutes because of en-route regulation.

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Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Route And Timings

The Railway Board approved the Yeshwantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on October 30. The proposed train will cover approximately 670 km, with a scheduled journey time of around 12 hours and 20 minutes from Bengaluru. The return journey is expected to take approximately 12 hours and 55 minutes.

The service will connect several destinations across Karnataka, including Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar, before reaching Madgaon in Goa.

With an average speed of around 54 kmph, the proposed service will be slower than several other Vande Bharat trains operating across India. Its route, though, passes through some of the most scenic railway stretches in the region.

The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section is a major highlight, with its tunnels, dense forests and rolling hills. The coastal section also connects passengers to several popular destinations along Karnataka's coastline.

For regular passengers, the bigger concern is not the new connection itself but the changes required to make room for it. The proposed timetable could alter established travel schedules on a corridor that already handles several passenger services. The Gomteshwara Express, in particular, could see a substantial change in its arrival time at Bengaluru.

The railway authorities' final scheduling decisions will determine how much of this disruption reaches existing passengers.

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