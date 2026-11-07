Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Starrer Holds Strong After A Solid Opening; Check Earnings

Suriya-starrer Scene is continuing its strong run at the box office, with the film drawing audiences to theatres.



The action-comedy film Scene collected a running gross of Rs 15.31 crore on Day 2 in India, according to TrackTollywood data. The film recorded 53.8% occupancy across 4,907 shows in 538 cities and sold 8,54,382 tickets across 1,373 theatres so far.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 12.30 crore and 57.9% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 3.02 crore with 43.1% occupancy.

Day 2 earnings were led by the 2D format, which collected Rs 15.22 crore at 53.7% occupancy. EPIQ contributed Rs 6.66 lakh with 81.1% occupancy, while HDR by Barco earned Rs 2.90 lakh.

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Scene Day 2 State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise earnings with Rs 7.42 crore, contributing the largest share of the film's Day 2 collection. Kerala followed with Rs 2.85 crore, while Telangana earned Rs 1.74 crore.

Karnataka contributed Rs 1.49 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1.3 crore. Maharashtra recorded Rs 20.56 lakh.

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Other markets included Rs 4.74 lakh from Delhi, Rs 2.11 lakh from Gujarat and Rs 1.98 lakh from Haryana. Goa contributed Rs 1.61 lakh, while Odisha and Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.38 lakh, respectively.

Punjab added Rs 99,030, followed by Rs 74,880 from Madhya Pradesh, Rs 44,320 from Rajasthan and Rs 40,670 from Chhattisgarh. Uttarakhand contributed Rs 29,480 so far.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Scene has recorded Rs 10.78 crore in advance gross bookings for its November 8 Sunday shows in India. So far, 6,03,264 tickets have been sold across 6,108 shows in 1,379 theatres across 538 cities, with overall occupancy at 30%. The film has registered 147 h and 1,521 fast-filling shows.

About The Movie

Scene is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film is produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Jaishree Damodaran and backed by Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

It stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj "Inba", alongside Naslen as Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim as Maya. Anandaraj plays Inba's father, while Lal portrays Stephen. The cast also includes John Vijay and Rajpriyan as Inspector Sibi.

The story follows Inbaraj, a police officer who is forced to reopen a case that he had left unfinished several years ago. He must now solve the case with a chaotic and troubleuseful

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