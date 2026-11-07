Udta Teer Box Office Day 16: Ayushmann-Sara Film Sees A Weekend Boost, Inches Closer To Rs 55 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer saw a rise in box office collections on Saturday, recovering from the previous day's dip.

Here's the Day 16 box office report.

Day 16 Collection

Udta Teer has collected Rs 28.73 lakh in gross earnings on Day 16 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 54.73 crore. According to TrackTollywood, the film recorded 34.4% occupancy across 192 shows in 45 cities, with 8,834 tickets sold across 156 theatres.

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State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest Day 16 collection with Rs 8.53 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 6.11 lakh. Delhi collected Rs 2.98 lakh, while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 2.41 lakh and Rs 2.23 lakh, respectively. Telangana added Rs 1.26 lakh and Haryana Rs 1.19 lakh.

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Madhya Pradesh collected Rs 89,030, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 79,799, Rajasthan with Rs 70,800 and Punjab with Rs 67,670. Chandigarh recorded Rs 33,560, while Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand collected Rs 23,250, Rs 20,820 and Rs 11,400. Assam added Rs 4,475, while Bihar and Jharkhand recorded no collection.

Day-Wise Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.80 crore on Day 1 and saw a strong jump on Day 2, collecting Rs 8.55 crore. Day 3 recorded its highest collection of Rs 9.49 crore, followed by Rs 3.63 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.54 crore on Day 5, Rs 3.12 crore on Day 6, Rs 2.97 crore on Day 7 and Rs 3.32 crore on Day 8. The film collected Rs 36.10 crore in Week 1.

On Day 9, Udta Teer earned Rs 4.75 crore, followed by Rs 4.97 crore on Day 10, Rs 1.62 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.87 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.44 crore on Day 13 and Rs 19.42 lakh on Day 14. The film added Rs 18.16 crore in Week 2.

In Week 3, Day 15, the film collected Rs 17.75 lakh, while Day 16 has earned Rs 28.73 lakh so far.

About The Film

Written and directed by debutant Aakash Kaushik, Udta Teer is a spy comedy that follows a Pakistani intelligence agent who loses his memory during a mission and begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The action-spy comedy marks Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana's reunion after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles.

The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23.

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