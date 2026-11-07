PSG vs Troyes Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Ligue 1 Match On TV, Online?

Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain will host Troyes in a Ligue 1 2026-27 match at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, November 7.

PSG will look to continue their strong run of form as they return to domestic action after a convincing win over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League.

Luis Enrique's side head into the fixture on the back of a 6-0 win against Villarreal on November 3.

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PSG have also beaten Le Havre 5-1 and Lyon 2-0 in their recent Ligue 1 outings. They will be aiming to carry that momentum into their Matchday 10 clash against Troyes.

Troyes, meanwhile, registered a 2-0 win over Le Mans in their previous Ligue 1 match. They have had a mixed run in the league, with a draw against Toulouse and defeats to Lens, Marseille and Angers in their last five fixtures.

PSG vs Troyes: Kickoff Time

The PSG vs Troyes Ligue 1 match will be played from 1:35 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, November 8.

PSG Vs Troyes: Venue

The PSG vs Troyes match will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG Vs Troyes: Recent Form

PSG have been in impressive form, winning their last five matches across competitions. Their recent results include a 6-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, a 5-1 win against Le Havre and a 2-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1.

Troyes have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. They defeated Le Mans 2-0 in their most recent outing, while their other results included a goalless draw against Toulouse and defeats to Lens, Marseille and Angers.

PSG Vs Troyes: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 10

PSG won: 9

Troyes won: 0

Draws: 1

PSG Vs Troyes: Likely Lineups

PSG: Matvey Safonov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne, Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaire-Emery, Dro Fernandez, Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts.

Troyes: Hillel Konate (GK), Lucas Maronnier, Adrien Monfray, Michel Diaz, Paolo Gozzi, Antoine Mille, Dermane Karim, Mouhamed Diop, Merwan Ifnaoui, Renaud Ripart, Timothee Nkada.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The PSG Vs Troyes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The PSG Vs Troyes Ligue 1 match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

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