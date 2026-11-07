Kaun Banega Crorepati Shoot Halted For A Week Amid Amitabh Bachchan’s Health Concerns: Reports

The shooting of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly been put on hold.

According to a source quoted by IANS, the actor has not been keeping well, so the makers have decided to pause the shooting schedule.

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Meanwhile, the channel has been airing selected repeat episodes featuring celebrity guests as part of its Diwali special programming.

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As per the source, the last major celebrity episode featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. The trio appeared to promote Ramayana: Rise Of The Legend. The film has released on November 5.

The episode was initially planned to coincide with the film's release. However, owing to Amitabh Bachchan's reported health concerns, the channel revised its programming schedule.

Instead of holding the episode back for the film's release, the channel began the Diwali special week last week with the “Ramayana” episode.

The source said that shooting could resume next week, depending on the actor's health. “The shoot will resume hopefully from next week but only if his health allows,” the source told IANS.

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Returning To His Routine

Amid the reports, Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, said that he is gradually returning to his daily routine and reconnecting with his work and well-wishers.

The veteran actor wrote, “… and the gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life… OF WORK… and the others. When in routine you remember the routine… when not… even routine develops a temperament... not explainable... and never the same…”

He also reflected on how even familiar routines can feel different after a break. The actor added, “Oh! Where did I leave my glasses... the mobile... and most importantly... What was I supposed to do next… the deeds and acts done just a couple of hours ago... lost in oblivion .. but what Class 8 was like in School 1960 at your fingertips.. 66 years at the back of your hand... and now... a searching! But ...”

“Never a searching for the connect on Blog... that be the preference .. each day… nor, the well-wishers of each Sunday… nor, the KBC audience, who extend love, affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence… my prayers for all,” Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

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Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception and remains one of the show's biggest attractions. While there is no official confirmation regarding the exact date of the shoot's resumption, the makers are reportedly waiting for the actor's health to improve before getting back to work.

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