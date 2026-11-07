'First Learn Your Lines’: Farah Khan Says Today’s Actors Lack Confidence, Interfere In Every Department

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has weighed in on how the role of actors in Bollywood has changed over the years, comparing today's generation with established stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She believes many actors today lack the confidence to trust their directors and other members of the filmmaking team, often stepping into departments beyond their own.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their vlog, Farah said actors increasingly want a say in everything, from choreography and music to casting, rather than leaving these decisions to the respective teams.

“The problem is that actors don't have confidence in anyone. They don't have confidence in the director, they want to choreograph the songs themselves, they want to interfere in music also, they want to get involved in casting as well. That all comes when you are not confident about themselves. If you are confident about yourself then they'll trust.”

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Farah Khan Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Trust During Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om

Recalling her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Farah praised the superstar for never questioning her creative decisions, particularly when it came to casting. She cited the examples of Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, explaining how the actor trusted her choices without interfering.

Farah said, “Like Shah Rukh has never interfered in casting. When I said that I want Sushmita Sen, she was not some big heroine. Any big heroine would have come and done Main Hoon Na. He didn't question. When I said I need a new heroine for Om Shanti Om, he didn't question. He just saw the photo and said, ‘You're good with her, then fine.' Everyone wants to do everybody else's job. They are not confident about themselves.”

Sushmita Sen played the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na, while Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. The actor and Deepika are set to reunite for their sixth film together, King, scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

Farah Khan Criticises Bollywood's Growing Entourage Cultures

The director also expressed her displeasure with the growing entourage culture in the film industry, referring to the people surrounding stars as minions.” She questioned the need for actors to be surrounded by the same group of people and raised concerns about their dependence on these teams.

Farah is not the only filmmaker to have spoken about the issue. Recently, Karan Johar also expressed concern over Bollywood's expanding entourage culture. Speaking to Variety India, he recalled that when he started Koffee With Karan, hardly anyone was behind the scenes. However, the situation has changed significantly, with publicists, managers, image-management teams and hair and makeup professionals now accompanying celebrities.

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Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has also criticised the trend. In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he gets exhausted seeing nearly 30 people accompanying three actors. He also added that this practice is mainly prevalent in Bollywood, and is the one aspect which he despises.

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