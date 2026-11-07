Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check City-Wise Shubh Timings, Amavasya Tithi

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with prayers, diyas, sweets and family gatherings. The festival is associated with the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja falls during the evening Pradosh Kaal, when Amavasya Tithi is prevailing.

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:27 AM on November 8 and ends at 12:31 PM on November 9, as per New Delhi calculations. The Lakshmi Puja muhurat varies across cities, depending on local sunset timings and Panchang calculations.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat in New Delhi on November 8 is from 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM. The duration of the auspicious period is one hour and 56 minutes.

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The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 5:31 PM and continue until 8:09 PM. The Vrishabha Kaal, considered favourable for Lakshmi Puja, will coincide with the evening muhurat.

The Mahanishita Kaal, another period associated with Lakshmi worship, will begin at 11:39 PM on November 8 and end at 12:31 AM on November 9.

City-Wise Puja Timings

The auspicious timings for Lakshmi Puja differ across cities. The following are the reported muhurat timings for November 8, 2026:

New Delhi: 5:54 PM – 7:50 PM

5:54 PM – 7:50 PM Noida: 5:54 PM – 7:49 PM

5:54 PM – 7:49 PM Gurugram: 5:55 PM – 7:51 PM

5:55 PM – 7:51 PM Chandigarh: 5:52 PM – 7:46 PM

5:52 PM – 7:46 PM Mumbai: 6:27 PM – 8:27 PM

6:27 PM – 8:27 PM Pune: 6:24 PM – 8:24 PM

6:24 PM – 8:24 PM Ahmedabad: 6:22 PM – 8:20 PM

6:22 PM – 8:20 PM Jaipur: 6:03 PM – 7:59 PM

6:03 PM – 7:59 PM Kolkata: 5:20 PM – 7:18 PM

5:20 PM – 7:18 PM Chennai: 6:07 PM – 8:09 PM

6:07 PM – 8:09 PM Bengaluru: 6:17 PM – 8:20 PM

6:17 PM – 8:20 PM Hyderabad: 6:07 PM – 8:08 PM

Amavasya Tithi

Amavasya refers to the new moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar. Diwali is traditionally observed on Kartik Amavasya, the new moon night during the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the Amavasya Tithi begins on November 8 at 11:27 AM and ends on November 9 at 12:31 PM, according to Drik Panchang's New Delhi calculations.

The evening of Amavasya is considered especially significant for Lakshmi Puja. Devotees light oil lamps and diyas, decorate their homes, and worship Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity and happiness. The timing of the Tithi is important because the festival's main puja is traditionally performed when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh Kaal.

Pradosh Kaal

Pradosh Kaal is the period around sunset, traditionally considered auspicious for worship.

For Diwali 2026 in New Delhi:

Pradosh Kaal: 5:31 PM to 8:09 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM

Drik Panchang recommends performing Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal when Amavasya Tithi is prevailing. The evening Vrishabha Lagna, also known as the fixed Taurus ascendant, is considered particularly favourable for Lakshmi-Ganesha worship.

Why is Goddess Lakshmi worshipped on Diwali?

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as the deity of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja on Diwali to seek blessings for financial well-being, happiness and abundance. Lord Ganesha is worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi as the remover of obstacles and the deity associated with wisdom and auspicious beginnings.

The festival is also associated with the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. According to the traditional account, people illuminated the city with lamps to welcome them following Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

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