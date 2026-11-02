Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Train: Bookings Open; Check Schedule, Halts, Fare And Other Details

The Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is all set to offer passengers a faster and more comfortable overnight travel option between two major economic centres, with regular services commencing from Monday, November 2.

The train will connect Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. The train will cover the journey in around 16 hours, with eight intermediate halts, and will operate six days a week.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the train from SMVT Bengaluru on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Railways, the service will improve connectivity between Maharashtra and Karnataka. The South Western Railway Zone will be operating and maintaining the train.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The train will feature 16 coaches, comprising 11 AC 3 Tier coaches, four AC 2 Tier coaches and one AC First Class coach, with the total passenger capacity at around 823 berths.

Bookings And Fare

Ticket bookings are now open for the new service. Passengers can book tickets through the IRCTC website, railway reservation counters and the RailOne App.

Commuters can visit the official IRCTC website to check availability, fares and travel dates. The ticket fares for the full Mumbai-Bengaluru journey are as ranges from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,500

AC 3 Tier : Rs 2,810

AC 2 Tier: Rs 3,630

AC First Class: Rs 4,450

NDTV reported that GST would be applicable separately. Passengers are advised to verify the final fares on the IRCTC reservation system before booking.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Brings Three-State Corridor, Ties Twin Economic Hubs

Schedule and Timings

According to a post on X by DRM Mumbai CR, train number 27652 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and will reach CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day. The journey will take approximately 16 hours and 10 minutes.

While returning, the train number 27651 will leave CSMT Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day, completing the journey in around 15 hours and 50 minutes.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai service will operate six days a week, except Mondays, while the Mumbai-Bengaluru service will also run six days a week with the exception of Tuesdays.

Regular services from Mumbai are schedules to begin on Monday, November 2, while the Bengaluru-originating service will commence on Tuesday, November 3.

Check All 8 Halts

The new train will pass through Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, with eight intermediate stops along the route.

According to the Railway Board timetable, the halt stations are Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Guntakal, and Anantapur.

The route will provide connectivity to several important cities in North Karnataka, while also serving key railway hubs in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Key Features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comes with several passenger amenities and safety features designed for overnight travel. Here are the key highlights:

Comfortable berths: Cushioned, ergonomically designed berths with easy-to-climb ladders for upper berths. Charging and storage: Separate laptop and phone charging points, phone holders and luggage space at each berth. Privacy: Individual reading lights and curtains for passengers. Safety features: Automatic doors, the Kavach safety system and an emergency talk-back facility. Modern toilets: Biotoilets with sensor-based flushing, along with dedicated washbasin and mirror areas. Pantry facility: A modern pantry to support scheduled meal services. Loco pilot cabin: Digital displays, updated control panels and integrated propulsion systems. Speed: Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, though actual operating speeds will depend on track and route conditions.

Travel time: The train is expected to cover the Mumbai-Bengaluru route in around 16 hours, compared with 22 to 24 hours or more on existing services.

ALSO READ: A 24-Hour Train Ride Down To 16? Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Nears Debut

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.