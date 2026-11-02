Ashish Kacholia To Launch Mutual Fund? Here's What Ace Investor Said

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has ruled out launching his own mutual fund. Asked by a social media user when he planned to enter the industry, Kacholia replied with a one-word answer: "Never."

In a post on X, the user said investors were eagerly waiting for Kacholia to launch a mutual fund of his own.

Kacholia said there were several good mutual fund managers in the industry, naming his friend Vikas Khemani among them.

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His response comes as India's mutual fund industry continues to grow, with total assets under management reaching Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September 2026, according to the latest monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The industry had 28.62 crore investor folios, including 21.82 crore retail-oriented folios. It had 1,995 schemes across open-ended, closed-ended and interval funds.

Systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions stood at Rs 32,490 crore during September. The industry had 10.06 crore contributing SIP accounts, with SIP assets under management of Rs 17.86 lakh crore.

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Systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions stood at Rs 32,490 crore during the month, with 10.06 crore contributing SIP accounts. The industry's SIP AUM stood at Rs 17.86 lakh crore.

The size of the mutual fund industry provides context to the interest in fund management, even as Kacholia has made it clear that launching a fund of his own is not on his agenda.

Ashish Kacholia's Recommendation

Instead of launching a fund himself, Kacholia suggested that investors consider a recently launched small-cap fund from Khemani's asset management firm, Carnelian Asset Management.

"Please consider investing in his recently launched small-cap fund," Kacholia wrote.

He also asked investors to consult their financial advisors before making investment decisions.

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