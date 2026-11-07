Valencia Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on Valencia in a La Liga 2026-27 Matchday 12 fixture on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Real Madrid head into the contest in strong form, having won their last seven matches across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho's side are currently third in the La Liga standings with 27 points from 11 matches, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

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Valencia meanwhile are struggling near the bottom of the table. They are 19th in the table with nine points from 11 games and will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage.

They claimed a much-needed 1-0 win at Elche last time out in the league after going three games without a win.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

The La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid will begin at 1:30 a.m. IST in India on Sunday, November 8.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Venue

The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Recent Form

Valencia: L-D-D-L-W

Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Head-to-Head

Matches played: 216

Valencia won: 59

Real Madrid won: 114

Draws: 43

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Probable Starting XI

Valencia: Stole Dimitrievski (GK); Arnau Martinez, Cesar Tarrega, Pepelu, Jose Gaya; Guido Rodriguez; Pablo Maffeo, Mayol, Javier Guerra, Luis Rioja; Umar Sadiq.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Federico Valverde, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed television broadcast listing for the Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

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