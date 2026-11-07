Salman Khan's Cheeky Response To Question About Aishwarya Rai And Katrina Kaif Wins The Internet

Salman Khan's next big release is the much-awaited war film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers continue to build anticipation with new songs and teasers. At Maatrubhumi's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, Salman was asked about his on-screen chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

A journalist asked, "Aishwarya Rai, then Katrina Kaif and now Chitrangada Singh. So, you gave a kick which injured her. But tell us a little about your chemistry and explain her qualities."

Salman Khan, who knows how to leave the audience laughing with his witty one-liners, said, “There is a punch in chemistry.”

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For context on Salman's remark, Chitrangada Singh suffered an ankle injury during the shooting for a Maatrubhumi song.

Speaking of the injury, Chitrangada said, “I actually thought he (Salman) kicked me,” breaking into a laugh.

Salman was also asked about Chitrangada Singh's qualities as a co-star. Without missing a beat, Salman replied, “No insecurity at all.” His response added another amusing moment to the event.

At the trailer launch, Salman was also asked about the reason behind the delay in the film.

Salman said the team wanted to ensure that the visual effects were up to the mark.

"Today, there are a lot of VFX experts out there who examine every shot of a film. So, with this film, we don't want to allow anyone to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX. We want this film to visually blow everyone's mind. It is a beautifully shot film," the superstar said.

"We thought we would be able to complete the film in 45-50 days, but madam got injured, and it took her time to recover. We were earlier supposed to release the film in either January or June, but it was then pushed to August. Now, we will release it on December 4," he added.

All About Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Originally titled Battle Of Galwan, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is inspired by the real-life confrontation that took place in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

The war movie, made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, takes viewers back to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

Apart from Salman, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in key roles. Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

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