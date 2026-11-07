India's Diwali Trade Set To Cross Rs 7 Lakh Crore As Gold, Electronics Drive Festive Shopping

Diwali shopping has generated more than Rs 6 lakh crore in business across India, with total festive trade expected to exceed Rs 7 lakh crore. Delhi alone has recorded sales exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, reflecting strong consumer demand during the festive period.

In a statement on Saturday, CAIT said market activity accelerated sharply around Dhanteras, with heavy customer footfall across major shopping centres. The trading body expects sales to rise further as festive purchases continue.

Gold, silver and jewellery emerged among the key demand drivers. Electronics and home appliances also recorded strong sales, particularly mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners.

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Automobiles, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, witnessed encouraging demand.

Traditional shopping categories contributed significantly as well. Clothing, sarees, ethnic wear and children's garments saw brisk purchases. Consumers also bought festive essentials, including earthen lamps, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, sweets and puja materials.

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CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal said the increase in consumer spending had benefited businesses across the supply chain. Small traders, street vendors, daily-wage workers, transport operators, packaging companies and logistics providers have gained from higher festive activity.

The organisation also highlighted strong demand for Swadeshi products. Khadi, handloom goods, handicrafts and locally made decorations received consumer support.

Khandelwal attributed this trend partly to campaigns promoting 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. He said domestic manufacturers, artisans and women-led businesses were benefiting from the shift towards Indian products.

Delhi's trading community has also seen a revival in commercial activity. Khandelwal said the festive rush provided fresh momentum after businesses faced disruptions from political rallies and demonstrations in the capital.

He acknowledged that peaceful protests remain a democratic right but said political activities should not affect public movement or traders' livelihoods

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