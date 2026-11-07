Orry’s Quirky Butterfly Shirt Becomes The Talk Of Khushi Kapoor’s Birthday Bash

Khushi Kapoor turned 26 on November 5. The actress celebrated her birthday with close friends and family. Glimpses from her birthday bash have been making their way to social media. Among those sharing moments from the celebration was Orry, who posted a video giving a peek into the fun-filled evening.

The video showed Khushi cutting the cake while holding her pet dog in her arms. She was also joined by her father, Boney Kapoor. There were glimpses of the decorations and food at the event. Guests included Khushi's stepsister Anshula Kapoor and her husband Rohan Thakkar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap. Shikhar Pahariya and Shanaya Kapoor also joined the celebrations via video calls. Oh, and, not to miss Orry's pink butterfly shirt. He took the theme way too seriously.

Later in the day, Khushi Kapoor also shared various glimpses from a second birthday bash on Instagram. The celebration featured a playful summer-themed setup with plenty of quirky elements. Dressed in a short printed summer dress, the actor posed in front of a welcome board featuring several cutouts of her in different expressions.

The decorations included a bouncy castle, unicorn-themed arrangements and even a special 'Cuddle a Cow' corner. In another clip shared by Khushi, she was seen cutting her birthday cake while wearing a pair of wings, giving her look a fairy-like touch.

"Best bday evaaaaa. Best sister @janhvikapoor for planning my dream bday hehehehe," Khushi wrote in the caption.

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film, The Archies. The actor later starred in romantic comedies like Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. She is now set to headline the highly anticipated emotional thriller Mom 2, a sequel to her late mother Sridevi's critically acclaimed 2017 film Mom.

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