Privacy Concerns? Meta’s New Smart Glasses May Ditch Cameras, Target Fall Launch - What We Know

Meta is reportedly developing a new pair of smart glasses without a camera, according to a report by The Information citing people familiar with the company's plans. The glasses are reportedly internally codenamed "Luna."

The reported launch window is fall 2026, although Meta has not publicly confirmed the product, its name, specifications or launch date.

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The reported camera free design comes as Meta's camera-equipped smart glasses face increasing scrutiny over privacy and the possibility of people being recorded without their knowledge or consent, Reuters reported.

Meta's existing AI glasses can capture photos and videos from the wearer's point of view. Recent reports have documented instances of the glasses being used to record people covertly.

The camera-free design would eliminate one of the most controversial capabilities of Meta's current glasses which is the visual recording of people and surroundings. That could make the device easier to use in places where cameras are restricted or where bystanders object to being recorded.

AI Features Without A Camera

According to The Information's report cited by Reuters, the new glasses are expected to rely on microphones and voice based interaction rather than a camera for some of their AI functions. The new glasses model ​has six built-in microphones that allow ​users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer ​AI agent, the report said.

Luna ​also has a button on the side ‌that ⁠can be used to quickly activate Meta AI, and speakers that are similar to the ones in ​the current ​models, ⁠The Information added.

Meta's Current Glasses And Privacy

Meta's existing smart glasses have a white capture LED that blinks when the camera is being used. According to Meta, the light flashes briefly when a photo is taken and stays on while a video is being recorded.

The glasses are also designed to prevent users from bypassing the indicator. Meta says covering or disabling the LED automatically switches off the camera, a safeguard introduced amid concerns over covert recording, according to Fortune.

Privacy Debate Around The Smart Glasses

Privacy concerns have grown as camera-equipped smart glasses become more common, with reports of people being recorded without their knowledge. Some schools, cinemas and other venues have restricted their use over concerns about covert recording, Wired reported.

In Australia, several local councils have also restricted AI smart glasses at public swimming pools and other facilities over privacy and safety concerns, according to The Guardian.

The debate has even led to tools that can detect nearby smart glasses. Wired reported that an app called Zuckoff uses Bluetooth signals to alert users when compatible devices may be nearby.

Camera-Free Glasses Launch

Meta is reportedly preparing a different kind of smart glasses. The Information reported that the company plans to launch camera-free "Luna" glasses in fall 2026, with an October shipment target.

Meta could unveil the glasses at its annual Connect developer conference next Wednesday and Thursday, according to the report. However, details including pricing, battery life, display technology and launch markets remain unclear.

Reuters reported that Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If launched, Luna would mark a shift in Meta's approach to smart glasses by removing the camera while retaining the AI features that are becoming central to the devices. It could also offer Meta a way to address one of the biggest concerns surrounding camera-equipped wearables: whether people nearby know when they are being recorded.

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