Meta's Zuckerberg Favors Evaluators Over Slowdown Of AI Development

"Meta delayed shipping Muse for several months to focus on safety and security," he wrote. "We didn't call for everyone else to do this before we would. We just did it as part of our day-to-day work because it was clearly the right thing for people and for us." ALSO READ: Meta To Deploy In-House 'Arke', 'Astrid' Chips In 2027 To Cut Costs Over Nvidia A turbulent debate over AI's economic and safety risks accelerated over the weekend with a 3,800-word essay from Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, who urged a slowdown in the pace of development of the most advanced systems so researchers can better understand potential threats. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI CEO Elon Musk - whose companies are bitter rivals to Anthropic - endorsed Amodei's missive, and an OpenAI executive said the company was working with Anthropic and Alphabet Inc.'s Google on AI safety. Zuckerberg's post marked the CEO's first public foray into the latest round of discussions about how to address the escalating concerns, adding to comments from executives from across the AI industry and lawmakers worldwide. Earlier Tuesday, Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang made similar remarks, saying safety should be a regular part of the development process, and companies can decide not to release things that are harmful. "Safety is paramount," Huang said during a Salesforce Inc. event. "In a lot of ways, it's job one. However, safety is an engineering problem." If we reach a point when "the company is out of control and the product's not going to be safe, take a pause and make sure you get it right," he said. Huang also dismissed the need for new AI security regulations, arguing that market forces will help companies safely innovate. "We don't need new laws - we don't need new regulations," Huang said. The CEO added that there's a "false choice" about AI development being either safe or fast. "You can definitely have both at the same time," Huang said during a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "You pace yourself until you're confident you're releasing something that the market would appreciate. The market forces are already there." At the same Salesforce conference, OpenAI's Altman likewise struck a calmer note, saying he thinks AI companies can develop the technology safely, without causing significant harm to people. "I am very confident in our company's ability - our industry's ability - to do this safely," Altman said. ALSO READ: 'Meta One' Service Launched: Single App Plans Start At $2.99, Bundles Up To $49.99 While OpenAI is working with Anthropic and Google's DeepMind lab to address safety issues, Altman said AI companies should be able to safely improve AI models on their own. "I'm disappointed by how it's been framed," he said.