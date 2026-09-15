Meta India Chief Summoned By NCPCR Again Over Instagram Child Abuse Ads

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Meta India's managing director and head again in connection with allegations that child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) was being advertised on its platforms.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing for September 16 as it begins a formal inquiry into the matter.

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The summons comes after NCPCR first flagged the matter to Meta on July 3, seeking an explanation over the alleged advertisements.

Meta submitted its response a week later. NCPCR has now summoned the company's India leadership again in connection with the matter.

The NCPCR follow-up has also prompted a policy change at Meta, with the company now reporting child sexual abuse cases to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), sources said.

In a separate case, NCPCR has summoned a vice-president of Capgemini over allegations of child abuse at the company's daycare centre in Bengaluru.

The Commission is scheduled to examine the Capgemini case on September 16 and determine culpability in connection with the alleged incident, sources said.

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The proceedings come as child safety authorities step up scrutiny of institutions and digital platforms over alleged violations involving minors.

NCPCR's inquiries into both cases are expected to focus on the circumstances surrounding the allegations, the responses of the organisations involved and the steps taken to protect children.

The Commission's formal proceedings will determine the next course of action in the two matters.

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