Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sees Strong Demand Before Release

Drishyam: The Conclusion is seeing a positive response ahead of its theatrical release. The film has already generated strong interest among moviegoers with its advance bookings for the opening day.

Advance Booking

Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened its advance booking with Rs 7.39 crore already recorded across India. According to TrackTollywood, the film has sold 180,056 tickets for 7,527 shows across 1,037 theatres in 310 cities. Its overall occupancy stands at 10.5%, with three houseful and 187 fast-filling shows so far.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film is releasing only in Hindi, which accounts for the entire tracked advance booking. The 2D format leads with 99.9% of the bookings, while Dolby Cinema 2D has recorded Rs 62,000 from 124 tickets across two shows.

ALSO READ: The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Keeps Momentum Going

State-Wise Advance Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Maharashtra is currently leading the state-wise advance bookings with Rs 2.37 crore, accounting for 32.1% of the total collection. Delhi follows with Rs 98.60 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded Rs 84.74 lakh.

Gujarat has contributed Rs 59.55 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 41.51 lakh and Karnataka at Rs 37.29 lakh. West Bengal, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have also recorded notable advance bookings.

Mumbai leads the city-wise chart with Rs 1.08 crore in advance bookings. Delhi follows with Rs 98.60 lakh, while Pune has recorded Rs 63.80 lakh. Bengaluru stands at Rs 35.94 lakh, followed by Gurgaon at Rs 29.59 lakh and Kolkata at Rs 27.90 lakh. Noida has registered Rs 24.03 lakh, while Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have recorded Rs 23.48 lakh and Rs 22.63 lakh, respectively.

About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion marks the third and final instalment of the Hindi franchise. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj playing new characters.

Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, the drama mystery thriller is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani's Film Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore After Solid Start

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.