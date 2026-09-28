The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Keeps Momentum Going

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is showing a steady run at the box office as it enters its first Monday. After a strong weekend, the film is continuing to draw audiences to theatres.

Day 4 Box Office Collection

On its fourth day in theatres, The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has added Rs 3.24 crore to its India net collection so far. The film has recorded 19% overall occupancy across 5,197 shows.

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According to Sacnilk estimates, the film's total India net collection is Rs 36.84 crore, while its gross earnings have reached Rs 43.97 crore. The final Day 4 numbers are yet to be updated.

The Hindi 2D shows recorded 16.73% overall occupancy on Day 4, with 10.54% in the morning and 19.69% in the afternoon. Evening and night data were unavailable.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reports that The Vvaan- Force of the Forrest started its theatrical run with Rs 8 crore on Day 1. The film saw a rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 11.25 crore, before recording its highest daily collection so far on Day 3 with Rs 14.35 crore.

On Day 4, the film has added Rs 3.24 crore net to its India collection so far, the report stated.

About The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni, Maniesh Paul, Avtar Gill, Milind Gunaji, Sulabha Arya, Durgesh Kumar, Sundip Ved and Akshaan Sehrawat.

The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar. It belongs to the action, adventure, fantasy, mystery and thriller genres and is presented in Hindi.

The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions. The film was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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