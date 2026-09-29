Oppo Reno 16t: 200-Megapixel Camera, 6.32-Inch Display And More  - Check Key Features, Price

Oppo has expanded its Reno 16 lineup with the launch of the new Reno 16T in China. The smartphone joins the Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro, and comes with a focus on photography, battery life and a relatively compact design.

Oppo Reno 16T Display

The Reno 16T features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 1,216 x 2,640-pixel resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also offers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and supports 1.07 billion colours. The compact 6.32-inch screen is one of the phone's key design features, particularly for users who prefer a smaller smartphone without moving to a lower resolution panel. Gadgets360 lists the display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 460ppi pixel density.



200MP Triple Rear Camera



Photography is one of the biggest highlights of the Oppo Reno 16T. The phone has a triple rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The main camera is joined by a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor supports up to 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 50-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. The phone can also record video at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.



Super Chipset And Up To 16GB RAM



Under the hood, the Reno 16T is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8550 Super chipset, an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz. The phone is available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The base configuration comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the top-end version gets 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone runs ColorOS 16, based on Android 16.



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6,700mAh Battery With 80W Charging



The Oppo Reno 16T packs a 6,700mAh battery and supports 80W wired fast charging. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a relatively compact form factor, measuring 8.36mm at its thickest point and weighing around 191 grams. For durability, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and face unlock.



Oppo Reno 16T Price And Availability



The Oppo Reno 16T starts at CNY 3,699, which is roughly Rs 53,000 based on the conversion reported at launch. This price is for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher-end 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499, or around Rs 64,000. The smartphone is currently available in China through Oppo's online store. It comes in three colour options that is Heartbeat, Galaxy Purple and Moonlight Black. The reported China pricing should not be treated as India pricing, as Oppo has not announced an India launch or India-specific price for the Reno 16T yet.



Will Oppo Reno 16T Launch In India?



For now, there is no official confirmation about an India launch of the Oppo Reno 16T. The smartphone has been launched in China and is currently being sold there. Oppo has already launched the standard Reno 16 in India, where it is sold with a different specification set, including the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,700mAh battery. Therefore, the China pricing and specifications of the Reno 16T should not be assumed to apply to the Indian market.



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