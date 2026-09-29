Pune: Fire Breaks Out At Bank of India Office In Laxmi Road | Watch Video

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at an office of the Bank of India on the sixth floor of a building in Pune city, Maharashtra, according to PTI. The incident occurred at 10.15 am at the public sector bank's premises on Laxmi Road.

There were no reports of any casualties so far. Seven firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot, and the fire was later doused. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

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