Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Launch: Expected Price, Features And More - What We Know

Expanding its electric vehicle line-up in the country, Mercedes-Benz is ready to launch the all-electric GLC 400 4MATIC SUV on November 4, 2026 in India. Bookings for the upcoming luxury electric SUV are expected to open in the first week of October.

The GLC Electric will be locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz's Chakan plant in Pune. The company has indicated that India will receive the model relatively sooner after its European introduction, making it one of the fastest Mercedes-Benz models to arrive in the country as a locally assembled vehicle.

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The estimated ex-showroom price of the one-of-a-kind luxury SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, ranges between Rs 80.00 lakh and Rs 85.00 lakh.

Standard-Wheelbase Version for India

The India-spec model will be offered in the standard-wheelbase GLC 400 4MATIC configuration. Unlike China, where a longer-wheelbase version is available, Mercedes-Benz will initially bring the standard-wheelbase model to the Indian market.

The electric SUV will use a 94 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. The powertrain produces around 483 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 715 km.

The GLC Electric can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 210 km/h.

Fast Charging and Practicality

Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the GLC Electric supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. The company claims that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in around 22 minutes under suitable charging conditions.

The SUV has a 2,972 mm wheelbase and offers 570 litres of boot space. With the rear seats folded, luggage capacity increases to 1,740 litres. An additional 128-litre front boot, or frunk, provides extra storage.

Technology and Features

One of the biggest highlights inside the GLC Electric is Mercedes-Benz's 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which stretches across the dashboard and forms the centrepiece of the cabin's technology package.

The electric SUV will also feature rear-axle steering as standard, along with its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system and other premium equipment expected from the GLC range.

Competition in India

With its launch, the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric will enter India's premium electric SUV market and is expected to compete with models such as the BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron.

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The November launch will also place the new electric SUV in the market ahead of the festive season, as Mercedes-Benz looks to expand its locally assembled electric vehicle portfolio in India.

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