Seaplane Launch Hits Turbulence: Lakshadweep Admin Withdraws Permission For SkyHop To Start Operations

SkyHop In Focus: The Lakshadweep Administration has withdrawn permission granted to SkyHop to commence seaplane operations, citing inadequate infrastructure and experience to handle seaplane operations, sources told NDTV Profit.

SkyHop's operations were expected to start from September 16. The airline had received approval from the Lakshadweep Administration to commence operations in August 2026, with operations expected to begin after the monsoon season.

NDTV Profit has accessed documents related to the withdrawal of permission.

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SkyHop is a dedicated seaplane commercial airline and received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in April.

The company operates India's first fleet of amphibious aircraft — seaplanes designed for operations across water, rugged terrain and short airstrips.

SkyHop is focused on connecting underserved regions, including islands, remote areas and emerging destinations, without conventional airport infrastructure.

Using lakes, rivers, lagoons and coastal zones as natural runways, Skyhop's seaplanes are aimed at providing shore-to-shore connectivity.

Avni Singh, daughter of SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh, heads SkyHop. However, SkyHop and SpiceJet are not directly linked.

SkyHop did not comment on NDTV Profit's query.

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