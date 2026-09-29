Mumbai-Pune Housing Market Takes Different Turns in Q3: 37,500 vs 18,730 New Homes

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune housing markets followed different trajectories in the July-September quarter, with MMR recording a sharp annual rise in new housing supply while Pune saw launches decline from a year earlier according to an ANAROCK Research report.

MMR recorded approximately 37,500 new house launches in Q3 2026, the highest among the seven major cities tracked by ANAROCK. The figure was 27 percent higher than the 29,565 units launched in Q3 2025 and 9 percent above the 34,555 units launched in Q2 2026.

Pune, meanwhile, recorded approximately 18,730 new housing launched during the quarter. While launches jumped 47 percent from 12,730 units in Q2 2026, they were 3 percent lower than the 19,375 units launched in Q3 2025.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Realty Stocks Rally Builds Up: What Lies Ahead As Housing Demand Stays Strong

More than 30 percent of MMR's new supply during the quarter was in homes priced above Rs.1.5 crore, the report stated. In Pune, more than 51 percent of new supply was concentrated in the Rs.80 lakh - Rs.1.5 crore segment.

The chairman of ANAROCK, Anuj Puri, said in a statement, "Among the top cities, MMR recorded the highest sales of approx. 31,750 units, followed by Bengaluru with approx. 16,670 units. Together, these two cities accounted for 48% of the total sales across the top 7 cities in Q3 2026."

The total value of housing sales also increased by 2 percent, rising from approximately Rs.1.52 lakh crore in Q3. 2025 to Rs.1.55 lakh crore in Q3 2026.

On a quarterly basis, housing sales increased 10 percent from approximately 90,715 units in Q2 2026 to 1,00,220 units in Q3 2026.

The seven cities covered by the report are NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

“The upcoming festive season is expected to boost residential demand, building on the momentum seen in Q3,” Puri stated.

“While buyers will likely stay selective due to higher prices and increasing affordability concerns, the combination of festive sentiment, stable borrowing costs and a healthy new launch pipeline should support sales. Demand is resilient, but we expect more measured growth - well-priced, well-located projects that align with the current demand profile will outperform others this festive season.”

ALSO READ: Housing Prices In 11 Small Cities Up 63% Since 2021, Beating Value Growth In Top Eight Markets

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.