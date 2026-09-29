Who Is Divya Mittal? Ex-IAS Officer Announces Political Entry

Divya Mittal, a former 2013 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has announced her entry into politics after around 13 years in the civil services. She has stated that she will begin her political journey from Uttar Pradesh and, at present, does not intend to join any political party.

Mittal announced her decision in a video message shared on social media on Tuesday. In the message, she stated that she wants to work directly with the people and address issues that, in her experience, often remain unresolved despite government approvals, funding and administrative provisions.

ALSO READ: Who Is Divya Mittal? IAS Officer Resigns After 13 Years, Explains Decision

Education

Mittal is an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore, according to her official profile published by the Mirzapur district administration.

Before entering the civil services, she worked in London as an exotic derivatives trader. She subsequently returned to India and pursued a career in public administration.

UPSC Journey

Mittal cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination after two attempts, Hindustan Times reported. In her first attempt in 2012, she qualified for the Indian Police Service (IPS), while in her second attempt in 2013, she secured All India Rank (AIR) 68 and joined the IAS.

She received the Ashok Bambawale Award during her IAS training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for outstanding performance during the two-year training programme.

She was also selected among the five presentations made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her stint as Assistant Secretary at NITI Aayog.

IAS Career

Mittal held several administrative posts during her career, including District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She later served as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Her other assignments included a stint as Assistant Secretary at NITI Aayog, Joint Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority and Vice Chairperson of the Bareilly Development Authority, India Today reported.

One of the most notable episodes of Mittal's career came during her tenure in Mirzapur, where she was associated with efforts to bring piped drinking water to Lahuriya Dih village, which had reportedly gone without the facility for decades.

According to Mittal's own account and reporting by The Indian Express, the administration worked for around nine months to overcome geographical, financial and logistical difficulties and provide piped connections under the Har Ghar Jal scheme. The project eventually brought water to 125 households in the village.

Mittal recalled the experience in her X post, particularly the reaction of an elderly woman in the village after water reached the area.

“That elderly mother from the hill of Lahuriya Dih, who said nothing upon seeing water reach her village for the first time, but with trembling hands touched my head and gave her blessings. The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime,” she wrote.

Why Did Divya Mittal Resign?

Mittal told India Today that her decision to leave the IAS was carefully considered and based on her priorities, interests and family. She said it was not prompted by pressure or a sudden development.

For Mittal, the IAS was one chapter of her life rather than its entirety, suggesting that her resignation marks a change in direction rather than the end of her professional journey.

Entry Into Politics

According to her video message, Mittal's decision to enter politics was shaped by her experiences during her years in the administration. She said that government approvals, funds and rules do not always translate into solutions on the ground.

She cited an example of a woman from a remote village who, despite not having a drinking water connection at home, had asked for a school that would allow children to study beyond Class 5. Mittal said that she sanctioned the school, but construction had still not started three years later.

She questioned whether such delays were caused by a shortage of funds, rules or approvals, and argued that in the case she described, the problem was a lack of intent. She also referred to issues such as poor rural infrastructure, unsafe roads, unconstructed schools, unresolved land related matters, examination paper leaks and employment challenges linked to artificial intelligence.

Mittal stated that her objective was not to replace any one politician but to seek changes in the way politics functions. In the video message uploaded on social media, she shared a phone and WhatsApp number for people who want to connect with her initiative.

For now, her announcement establishes her intention to enter politics independently from Uttar Pradesh, without joining any political party, while details about the structure of her proposed platform and any future electoral contest remains unclear.

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