OnePlus 16 Launch: Phone To Get 9000mAh Battery? Expected Price, Camera, Display, Feature & More

OnePlus is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16, in China on October 12. The company has confirmed the launch date as it begins revealing details about the phone, with gaming and performance emerging as key areas of focus.

OnePlus made the announcement at its 2026 OnePlus Gaming Conference, where it showcased some of the technology coming to the new flagship. The OnePlus 16 will feature a new-generation Fengchi Gaming Kernel along with in-house gaming chips designed to improve display performance, touch response and network connectivity.

The company says the phone will support compatible games running at up to 185 frames per second.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

185Hz gaming and performance

Gaming is one of the major highlights of the OnePlus 16. The phone will support 185Hz high-frame-rate gaming, allowing compatible titles to run at up to 185fps.

Also Read: Jensen Huang Says Forgetting Basic Maths May Not Matter In The AI Era

OnePlus had earlier teased a 165Hz system-wide refresh rate for the smartphone. The latest announcement, however, focuses on the higher 185Hz frame rate available in supported games.

200MP camera and triple rear setup

OnePlus has also confirmed the phone's camera setup. The OnePlus 16 will feature a 200MP primary rear camera paired with two 50MP sensors.

The camera system will support Oppo's Lumo colour management technology and Open Gate functionality. Earlier reports have also pointed to a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, although OnePlus is yet to confirm all camera specifications.

9,000mAh battery

The OnePlus 16 is widely expected to pack a 9,000mAh battery, which would be a significant increase over the previous generation.

Reports have also suggested support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. However, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the battery capacity or charging specifications yet.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 mobile platform, which OnePlus has confirmed.

The chipset will work alongside the company's gaming-focused hardware and software features. The phone is also expected to be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, although the complete configurations will be announced at launch.

OnePlus 16 price and India availability

The OnePlus 16 will make its debut in China on October 12, but OnePlus has not announced an India launch date yet.

Third-party estimates put the expected India price between Rs 64,999 and Rs 89,990. Digit has reported a similar range, while Smartprix estimates the phone could be priced at around Rs 89,990. These are not official prices and should be treated as estimates.

There is also uncertainty over whether the standard OnePlus 16 will launch in India. Some recent reports have suggested that OnePlus could instead bring the OnePlus 16R to the Indian market, but the company has not confirmed this.

For now, the October 12 China launch, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and 200MP primary camera are among the key details confirmed by OnePlus. The battery capacity, charging speeds, RAM and storage configurations, India pricing and availability are still awaiting official confirmation.

Also Read: 10 Best Phones Under Rs 35,000 With Powerful Telephoto Cameras

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.