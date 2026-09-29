Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Mandates 'Mother's Milk Is Best' Warning On All Infant Food Packages

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe, has issued a compliance order mandating infant food manufacturers to prominently carry the message “Mother's Milk Is Best For Your Baby” on packaged products.

The order applies to infant food products, including cereals and other supplementary foods, for children up to two years of age, Mundhe said.

Speaking about the move, Mundhe said the FDA's survey found several compliance issues, with the absence of the breastfeeding warning on packaged infant foods emerging as a major violation.

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He said manufacturers must strictly comply with the provisions of the Infant Food Regulation Act and related rules.

NDTV reported that Mundhe clarified that the order does not amount to a ban on formula milk. Formula products will continue to be allowed, provided manufacturers meet the prescribed regulatory requirements.

According to data cited by Mundhe, breastfeeding rates in Maharashtra stood at 52.8% in urban areas and 75.2% in rural areas.

He termed the urban figure a concern, saying it indicated that a significant proportion of mothers in urban Maharashtra were not breastfeeding.

Mundhe also claimed that the FDA's survey found 25% of children aged 10-12 years had high blood pressure, which he linked to not being breastfed. This claim was presented by Mundhe as a finding of the survey.

According to NDTV, Mundhe said supplementary foods should be introduced to infants only after six months. The FDA chief also said manufacturers should not use photographs of mothers and infants on infant food packaging.

In addition, infant food products cannot be advertised or promoted, according to the compliance requirements outlined by Mundhe.

The FDA's directive comes as the state regulator seeks stricter compliance with regulations governing the manufacture, packaging and promotion of infant foods.

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Earlier the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra said that it inspected 26 establishments for banned products, registering 22 FIRs and arresting 30 people across Mumbai.

In the statement, Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the government would not tolerate any playing with the health of consumers and that strict action would continue against establishments selling or storing expired, tampered or unhygienically prepared food.

FDA said that citizens can report complaints on the toll-free number 1800222365 or through the FDA's grievance portal.

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