October Auto Launches: New Skoda Slavia, Audi Q3 And BMW Bike Coming Soon

India's automobile market is gearing up for an exceptionally busy October, with Skoda Auto, Audi and BMW Motorrad preparing new model introductions. The updated Skoda Slavia, third-generation Audi Q3 and an upcoming BMW roadster are scheduled to make their respective appearances during the month.

Production of the updated Skoda Slavia has begun at the company's facility in Chakan, Pune. The facelift is scheduled to launch in India on October 6, when its prices are also expected to be announced.

The Slavia will continue with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. However, the 1.0-litre TSI will receive a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, replacing the existing six-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre TSI will continue with a seven-speed DSG.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The facelift brings exterior and interior revisions, including updated LED lighting, redesigned alloy wheels and an illuminated front grille. Inside, the sedan is expected to receive revised trims and additional technology. A 10.1-inch infotainment system with an integrated AI assistant and front seats with massage functions are among the highlighted features.

New-Generation Audi Q3

Audi has also commenced local production of the third-generation Q3 at the SAVWIPL facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The premium SUV is scheduled to launch in India on October 16.

Bookings are already open through Audi's authorised dealerships and digital platforms. The India-spec Q3 will be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine, producing around 204hp and 320Nm, with a quattro all-wheel-drive system.

ALSO READ: Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition: Price, Colours, Changes & Key Details

The new Q3 features significantly revised styling, including a larger grille, split LED headlamps, redesigned tail-lamps and an illuminated Audi logo. Its cabin gets a digital cockpit, large infotainment display, panoramic display, 360-degree camera and autonomous parking assistance.

BMW F 450 R Roadster Teaser

BMW Motorrad is preparing to reveal a new entry-level roadster on October 1. The motorcycle is expected to be based on the F 450 GS platform and could be called the F 450 R.

It is expected to use the 420cc parallel-twin engine producing around 48PS and 43Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The teaser reveals limited details, although a USD front fork is visible. The motorcycle is expected to feature a compact, muscular design with street-focused ergonomics.

The new roadster is likely to be positioned below the F 450 GS and could compete with motorcycles such as the Aprilia Tuono 457, KTM 390 Duke R and other mid-capacity roadsters. More details, including pricing and specifications, are expected to be revealed on October 1.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.