Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition: Price, Colours, Changes & Key Details

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its Hayabusa Special Edition in the country, bringing a new appearance package alongside updated rider-assistance technology and fresh colour options for the standard model. The range of the Special Edition will fall around Rs 19.90 lakh, ex-showroom in Delhi, while the standard Hayabusa is available at Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom in Delhi.

Special Edition Gets Distinctive Styling

The Hayabusa Special Edition is offered in a Pearl Vigor Blue finish and features several styling updates that distinguish it from the standard motorcycle. These include special decals, a distinctive wheel finish, a 3D Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank and Special Edition badging.

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The motorcycle also receives anodised muffler-end and heat-guard components, while a single-seat cowl is offered as standard equipment, adding to its sportier appearance.

Standard Hayabusa Gets Three New Colours

Alongside the Special Edition, Suzuki has introduced three new dual-tone colour combinations for the standard Hayabusa. These are Candy Daring Red/Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Galaxy Gray/Candy Burnt Gold and Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White.

The updated model continues to feature the Hayabusa's aerodynamic bodywork, which Suzuki says has undergone wind-tunnel testing to improve wind protection and maintain stability at high speeds.

Updated Electronics And Battery

Suzuki has made changes to the motorcycle's electronic systems, including revised calibration for the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector. The Smart Cruise Control system has also been updated and can remain active when riders change gears using the quickshifter.

Another update is the adoption of a lighter and more compact ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery, which is designed to provide more stable voltage delivery under load.

1,340cc Engine Retained

The Hayabusa continues to be powered by a 1,340cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline four-cylinder DOHC engine producing 190 bhp and 142 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with Brembo Stylema brake callipers, adjustable KYB suspension, LED lighting, Motion Track Traction Control, a bi-directional Quick Shift system, Suzuki Easy Start, Low RPM Assist and Slope Dependent Control.

Availability

The Special Edition and updated standard Hayabusa are available through Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships across the country. With the latest update, Suzuki has combined cosmetic changes, new colour choices and revised electronic features while retaining the Hayabusa's established four-cylinder powertrain.

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Speaking on the release, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India, stated that the Special Edition and fresh color updates deliver a more exclusive ownership experience while maintaining the motorcycle's legendary heritage and cutting-edge tech.

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